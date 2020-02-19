|
|
|
Dale Lee Mammen
Dale Lee Mammen, age 73, a resident of Troy, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Lincoln County Nursing and Rehab in Troy, Missouri.
Dale was born the son of George Leonard and Elenor (Widmer) Mammen on August 10, 1946, in Washington, Illinois. He was raised by his Aunt Grace Mammen. Dale attended Chillicothe High School, and was a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. He worked as a farm hand and for John Rensch Digging. Dale enjoyed wearing his farm hats and reminiscing about his days spent on the farm.
Survivors include cousins Judy Pyrtle, Jack Mammen, David Mammen, Bobby Mammen, Delores Manning, Connie Shannahan, Ervin Boorn, Sue Boorn, Jeanie Boorn, and cousin-in-law Sandy Mammen; He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rex; and Aunt Grace Mammen.
Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There will be no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 19, 2020