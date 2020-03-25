|
|
|
Daniel Kenneth Morgan
Daniel Kenneth Morgan, age 47, a resident of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Wheeling Cemetery Wheeling, Missouri. Friends may call under the canopy at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Morgan Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 25, 2020