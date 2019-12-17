|
Joyce Darlene Kilburn
Darlene Kilburn, an 83 year old Columbia, MO resident and former Chula resident, passed away at 4:05p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Bluffs Nursing Home in Columbia.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Burial will follow at Stucker Cemetery near Laredo, MO. A visitation was from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Joyce Darlene Kilburn was born August 25, 1936 in Chula, MO to Joe and Mildred (Spencer) Miles. She graduated from Chula High School and on May 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Billy Joe Kilburn in Chula. They have resided in Columbia for the last 50 years. Joyce worked as a clerk for Shelter Insurance for 30 years before retiring in 1998.
Surviving relatives include her husband Bill of The Bluffs in Columbia, grandsons, T.J. Ehler and Terry Ehler both of Columbia, niece Pam Bush of Elmore, AL, and a nephew David Kilburn of Clanton, AL.
those preceding her in death include her parents, son Terry Joe Kilburn, daughter Cathy Sue Ehler, brother Ronnie Haas and a sister Jolene Anderson.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 17, 2019