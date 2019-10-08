|
Darrell Earl Houx
Darrell Earl Houx, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his residence.
Darrell was born the son of Wilbur Harold and Velna Ferne (Bingham) Houx on July 15, 1936, in Hale, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1960. Darrell was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Darlene Salisbury on December 2, 1961, in Meadville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2005. He worked for Donaldson's Company in Chillicothe, Missouri, from 1963 until his retirement in 1998. He also worked as a cattle farmer for many years, as well as buying and selling antiques. Darrell attended the Free Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of the Chillicothe Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2428. He served as president on the Fairland Cemetery Board. Darrell loved playing pool.
Survivors include one son, Aaron Houx and wife Kellie of Gladstone, Missouri; one daughter, Michelle Pine and husband Jay of Brenham, Texas; two grandchildren, Lydian Pine and Maddie Houx. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Gwendolyn.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held Fairland Cemetery, Hale, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairland Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 8, 2019