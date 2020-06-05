David D. Williams
David D. Williams, age 56, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe FFA and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 5, 2020.