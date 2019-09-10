|
|
David Allen Daley, age 74, of rural Chillicothe passed away September 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 14, 1945 in Chillicothe, the son of Robert Walker Daley and Essie Elaine Haynes. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School.
On January 1, 1969 David married Linda Horton in Calvary Baptist Church.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #89 in Chillicothe.
David worked at Donaldson's for 25 years. He also worked for the Lipton Tea Company, the Milwaukee Railroad, the City of Chillicothe and was on the Fire Department.
David enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, mowing, tending to his trees and visiting with family, friends and strangers. He liked good ole country music, going to the Grand Ole Opry and watching westerns. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren making memories.
David is survived by wife, Linda Daley; daughter, Tammy (Daley) Price of Chillicothe; son Jeremy Daley (Stephanie) of rural Lawson, MO; four wonderful grandchildren, Chelsea Price, Lauren Price, Taby Daley and Bentley Daley; brothers, Donnie (Linda) Daley and Robert Daley, Jr. both of Chillicothe; sister Connie Kay (Doug) Smith of Climax Springs, MO; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tracy Haynes.
Memorials in honor of David Daley may be made to the and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home followed a Masonic service and funeral at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, MO.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 10, 2019