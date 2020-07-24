1/
David Eddie Anderson
David Eddie Anderson

David Eddie Anderson, age 77, a resident of Bristow, Oklahoma, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.

David was born the son of Eddie and Margaret "Ethel" (Davis) Anderson on May 16, 1943, in Independence, Missouri. He was a 1961 graduate of Chillicothe High School. David worked many years as a construction and roofing supervisor in Texas. In recent years, he was a heavy, large, load escort driver, traveling extensively across the United States and Canada. He was a past member of the Chillicothe Masonic Friendship Lodge #89 AF & AM, where he had served as Worshipful Master. He was also a member of Lone Star Chapter 30 Royal Arch Masons, the Chillicothe Council #28, the Chillicothe Shrine Club, the Paschal Commander #32, and the Moila Shrine Club of St. Joseph. David was a great father, adoring grandpa, and brother.

Survivors include one son, Ronald Ray Anderson (Cecilia) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; six grandchildren, David, Brian, Shania, Alyssa, and Rhianna Anderson and Amanda Anderson; one sister, Janene McBride (Mike) of Chillicothe, Missouri; two nieces, Michele Briggs (Stacy) of Olympia, Washington, and Jennifer McLean (Shawn) of Chillicothe, Missouri; one nephew, Mason McBride (Gladys) of Alexandria, Virginia; two great nieces, Kelly and Julie Terrell of Chillicothe, Missouri; three great nephews, Levi and Louis Terrill of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Trenton Piel of Olympia, Washington; one great-great niece, Allison Curtis; and two great-great nephews, Bryer Curtis and Jake Romsburg. He was also survived by many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard David Anderson; and one brother, Dannie Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A Masonic Service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetic Research Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. **Per family request, a mask is required to attend the service. Thank you.**

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 24, 2020.
