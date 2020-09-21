David Franklin Riddle
David Franklin Riddle, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Haseville Cemetery, Haseville, Missouri, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the David Riddle Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.