David Lee Bryant
David Lee Bryant, age 65, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
David was born the son of Arvel and Mildred (Treon) Bryant on September 2, 1955, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1974 graduate of Southwest High School. David worked as a farm laborer for many years. He attended Mooresville Christian Church, Mooresville, Missouri.
Survivors include one brother, Gerald Bryant and wife Betty of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Norma Richardson and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bryant; and two nieces, Mary Richardson and Rebecca Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one nephew, Michael David Richardson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made at to Children's Mercy Hospital and/or Mooresville Community Betterment and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.