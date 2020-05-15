|
David Richard Marsh, 93, of Meadville, MO died on May 13, 2020 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, MO.
David was born on May 24, 1926, at the family home in South Heart, North Dakota the son of Fred Marsh and Jennie (Ridl) Marsh.
He entered the United States Army in 1944 as a radio operator and served as a replacement in the Battle of the Bulge. After his discharge from the Army he returned to North Dakota to farm. This is where he met his soon to be bride Dolores Hunke in 1951.
In 1952, David and Dolores, his parents and siblings purchased 3 dairy farms in the Dunlap, MO. In 1964, David and Dolores and their three children, left the dairy business behind and purchased a farm near Meadville, MO to begin a hog operation. David, for many years was also the Vigortone Premix Dealer and Asgrow Seed salesman for the area.
He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Brookfield, MO where he also served as a Knights of Columbus member for over 50 years. He served on the Parsons Creek township board for over 25 years. He belonged to the Laclede and Meadville chapter of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a Pinochle and Pitch Club for many years. He loved dancing the Polka with Dolores even though he had trouble getting the steps just right and she occasionally got a toe stepped on. He enjoyed spending time with family and never met a stranger.
David leaves behind three children, Paul of Meadville, Larry of Richmond, and Janet (Jim) of Chillicothe. Seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Three sisters, one brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dolores, a sister and two brothers.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield with a Celebration of Mass and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery following mass.
Memorials to St. Michael's Cemetery may be left at the church or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Arrangements were under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 15, 2020