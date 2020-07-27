David Slater

David Eugene Slater
David Eugene Slater, age 58, a resident of Trenton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital Kansas City, Missouri.
David was born the son of Donald H. and Donna (Archibald) Slater on July 17, 1962 in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1980 graduate of Trenton High School, Trenton, Missouri. David was united in marriage to Ilishia Wilson on September 22, 1990 in Trenton, Missouri. She survives of the home. David worked as a Farmer and Funeral Director all of his life. He enjoyed Collecting and tinkering with Allis Chalmers tractors, spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of the Open Door Church Trenton, Missouri.
Survivors include: his wife Ilishia of the home; three sons Michael Slater of Trenton, Missouri Phillip Slater and Fiancé Marlois of Breckenridge, Missouri and Matthew Slater of Trenton, Missouri; two grandsons Carter and Clay Slater, and his dog Katie. David is also survived by one brother, Dewayne Slater and wife Janet of Trenton, Missouri; two nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday from Noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery Trenton, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Grove Cemetery Trenton, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.