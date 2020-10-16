David Thomas



David Ted Dean Thomas Bacliff, TX passed away at his home at age 56.



Born David Dean Thomas on August 29, 1964 in Blue Springs, MO to Wade and Fern (Bettis) Thomas, he later took the name Ted Thomas. He graduated from Grundy County R-V School District in Galt, MO. While attending Northwest Missouri State University, Ted played leading roles in college productions and wrote and directed a play. Through marriage, Ted became the father of four children: Jamie, Adam, Tory, and Zachary. Ted worked in the construction industry for many years and for Cadillac Bar & Grill in Kemah, TX.



Ted lived his life with passion, enjoying diverse pastimes, including reading, writing fiction and poetry, listening to music, and cooking. He loved spending time with children, showing them how to cook family recipes, teaching fun songs, and telling fascinating stories. He spent many happy hours sailing and restoring old sailboats with friends. Ten was known for his gentle heart and friendly sense of humor. He often said that the most important thing in life is family.



Ted was preceded in death by his father, Wade, his mother, Fern, and his brothers, Will and Delton. He is survived by his three sons, Jamie Palmer (Alyssa), Adam Palmer (Shelby), and Zachary Christy; his daughter Tory Palmer (Kenneith); his sister Alice Benson (Dwayne); his eight grandchildren, an aunt, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Interment will be at Wallace Cemetery in Chula, MO. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



