David D. Williams
David D. Williams, age 56, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
David was born the son of Everett Eugene and Betty Jo (Engle) Williams on January 2, 1964, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1982 graduate of Chillicothe High School. David was united in marriage to Carla Corf on January 15, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. After graduation David joined his dad in partnership on the family farm which consisted of row crops, baling hay, Charolais cattle and raising three kids. Williams Farms was fortunate enough to experience 3 generations working together for several years. While David was never known as a man of few words, his actions also showed his commitment to community. Through the years he served on multiple boards including Chillicothe R-II School Board, Fairview Township Board, Livingston County 4-H, Livingston County FFA Fair Board, Grand River Ducks Unlimited and supported the Chillicothe FFA in many ways. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri and could often been found working "behind" the scenes of VBS and other youth activities as his children were growing. While he was not on the payroll, much of his handiwork can also be found in a preschool classroom at the Early Learning Center. David often shared that he didn't need to travel or vacation because everything he needed could be found at home. So during the summer, when not in the hay fields or building fence, he could be found at numerous county fairs watching his grandkids show, taking the grandkids fishing, frog hunting, or camping at the state fair. David also loved sharing his knowledge and passion for farming and his snacks in the duck blind and deer stands with his children and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Williams of the home; one son, Lance Williams of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Jennifer Anderson and husband Anthony of Winfield, Missouri, and Andrea Beck and husband Stephen of Chillicothe, Missouri; and seven grandchildren, Carson Anderson, Caylee Anderson, Carter Anderson, Chloee Anderson, Harlee Beck, Hadlee Beck, and Hoss Beck. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe FFA and/or the David Williams Wildlife Conservation and Biology Scholarship and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 7, 2020.