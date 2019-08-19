|
|
Deanna "Nan" Ruth Meek
Deanna "Nan" Ruth Meek, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence.
Nan was born the daughter of Garland and Mildred (Ratliff) King on January 16, 1943, in Harrison County, Missouri. She was a 1960 graduate of Gilman City High School. She was united in marriage to Larry Meek on November 3, 1961, in Melbourne, Missouri. He survives of the home. Nan worked as a bookkeeper for Morrow Lumber and Sav-Mor Lumber for many years. She then worked as a dental assistance for Dr. L.M. McRoberts for 30 years until her retirement in 2010. Nan was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Meek of the home; two daughters, Julie Harper and husband Heath of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Paula Roberts and husband Randy of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Austin Busse and wife Madison, Lauren Way, Tyler Way and husband Chris, and Tanner Roberts and fiancé Randi; one great grandchild, Bristol Busse; one brother, Bill King and wife Sheryl of Gilman City, Missouri; three sisters, Norma Cross of Gilman City, Missouri, Kathleen Crump of Gilman City, Missouri, and Joy Ward of Gilman City, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Shirley King of Trenton, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary King; and three brothers-in-law, George Cross, Jim Crump, and Don Ward.
Funeral services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and/or the Calvary Baptist Church Nicaragua Project and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 19, 2019