Deborah L'Estrange

Deborah L'Estrange Obituary
Deborah Ann L'Estrange

Deborah Ann L'Estrange, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held at the Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, Iowa, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, Iowa, one hour prior to the service on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the Indianola IOOF Cemetery, Indianola, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandchildren's Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 28, 2020
