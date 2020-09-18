Delmore Eugene Anderson
Delmore Eugene Anderson, age 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Luke's East Hospital, Lee's Summit, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12 noon. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.