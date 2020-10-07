Dixie Goldstein

Dixie Lee DeLorme Goldstein, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Dixie was born the daughter of Leo and Edra Grace (Wensel) Brown on December 18, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Doral DeLorme on December 5, 1955, at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. To this union, four children were born. She was then united in marriage to John Goldstein. He survives of the home. Dixie worked as a supervisor for the Missouri State Training School for Girls. She was a member of the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Dixie was a seamstress and made alterations at Jean Marie and Rosanne's in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. Dixie was very into fashion, and made costumes for Chillicothe Little Theater, where she made her own patterns. She enjoyed reading and coloring, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved animals.
Survivors include her husband, John Goldstein of the home; one son, LaMonte DeLorme of Parkville, Missouri; two daughters, Rebecca Way and husband Kevin of Parkville, Missouri, and Renee Lamp and husband Gary of Kansas City, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Natalie Way Cofer, William and Gregory Way, Rachel Heaton Seelbach, Charlotte Heaton Bunyar, Monica Heaton, Austin and Autumn Lamp, and Sarah Strine Schrag; seven great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Carole DeLorme, whom she loved as a sister; several cousins, Richard Wilson, Mona Meservy, Helen Ritko, Cookie Dunn, Sandra Berding, Lena Johnson, and Roy Brown; and her dog, Tippy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Anita DeLorme.
Memorial services will be held be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at Utica Cemetery. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.