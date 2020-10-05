Dixie Lee DeLorme Goldstein
Dixie Lee DeLorme Goldstein, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.