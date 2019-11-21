|
Dixie Lee Pence
Dixie Lee Pence, age 88, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at the Braymer Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 21, 2019