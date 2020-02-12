Home

Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
(660) 425-3315
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
More Obituaries for Doanld Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doanld Corbin


1936 - 2020
Doanld Corbin Obituary
Donald Dee Corbin

Donald Dee Corbin, 83, of Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Springfield, MO.

He was born June 28, 1936 in Harrison County, Missouri the son of Alvie and Grace (Clutter) Corbin. On December 19, 1954, he married Marilyn Wilford. She preceded him in death on February 4, 1987. In 1988, he married Georgia Slagle and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016. Don was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Delana and Robert St. John.

Don retired after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. he then became an Auto Mechanic Vocational teacher.

Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Claybrook, Kansas City, MO and Carrie (Curtis) Cavender, Springfield, MO; 3 grandchildren, Schuyler (Ashley) Cavender, Madisen (Kris) Walden and Joey (Kirsti) Claybrook and 2 great grandchildren, Eli and Benjamin Claybrook.

Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Military rites followed at the funeral home. there will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 12, 2020
