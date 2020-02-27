|
Donald V. Lancey, 96, of Kansas City, MO passed away on February, 26 2020 at KC Hospice House. Donald was born February 14, 1924 in Savannah MO to James E and Effie V Lancey.
Don grew up on a farm near King City, MO and graduated from King City High School. He had a degree in Industrial Electronics. He worked for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego, California before he was inducted into the Army. He served in the European Theater of Operations engaging in five major battles including the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. After discharge from the Army, he was employed by Southwestern Bell Company at St Joseph, MO. He retired as an Area Manager in 1988.
Don was a longtime resident of Chillicothe MO. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, MO where he served as a deacon. He was a past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star at Trenton, MO and past Commander of the American Legion. Don also served as President of the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Masonic Order and the Royal Arch Masons.
Don was preceded in death by his parents James and Effie Lancey; his daughter Linda Lancey; his brothers Ray Lancey and Reed Lancey; and his sister Norma Jennings. Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alice Lancey; son Larry (Jeanne) Lancey; Granddaughters Andrea (Zach) Flake and Chandra (Scott) Beadleston; Grandsons Michael (Colleen) Lancey, Eric (Cindy) Lancey and Patrick (Lindsey) Lancey; Great Grandchildren Liam, Ava, Theo, Jacy, Ben, Evelyn, Nora, Emilia, Charlotte, Blake and William and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Chillicothe or KC Hospice House and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601
Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, 1601 Bryan St, Chillicothe Mo on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am with funeral services at 11:00 am. The graveside burial with Military Honors will follow at Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 27, 2020