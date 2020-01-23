|
Donald Oren Dupy
Donald Oren Dupy, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Don was proud to serve the Chillicothe R-II School District for 27 years as the Principal for its elementary schools from 1967 to 1994.
Born in Chillicothe, Missouri on January 24, 1936, Don was the son of Roy Oren and Maribelle (Gray) Dupy. A 1954 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Don received a BS in Education from Northwest Missouri State University in 1958, followed by a Master's of Education from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He was united in marriage to Patricia Anne Potts on November 17th, 1962, in Hamilton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on February 26th, 2000. Don was a member of various civic and educational groups that included the Kiwanis and the Missouri Teacher's Association. Don was also a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Todd Dupy and wife Dawn of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Melanie Geiss and husband David of Merriam, Kansas; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; and one sister, Charlotte Hope Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Don's final resting place will be next to his beloved wife at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Three Rivers Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and leave a personal note to the family at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 23, 2020