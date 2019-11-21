Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
United Methodist Church
Chillicothe, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
United Methodist Church
Chillicothe, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Carter Obituary
Donna Dee (Heinz) Carter

Donna Dee (Heinz) Carter, age 90, a long-time resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bethesda Dilworth Skilled Nursing, St. Louis, Missouri, from complications of dementia.

Mrs. Carter was born January 25, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Leslie (Mullennix) Heinz, in Cameron, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School. On October 29, 1948, she married Jack R. Carter in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1991.

Mrs. Carter resided in Chillicothe for 52 years, and was a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church, Jolly Janes, the American Legion Auxiliary, Culture Club, PEO, the Missouri Women's Federation, and many other civic and social groups.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (David) La Russo, of St. Louis, Missouri, and a son, Daryel, (Kathy) Carter, of Overland Park, Kansas. She also leaves six grandchildren: Anthony La Russo, Amy (Jon) Zuckerman, Patrick Carter, Alison (Ryan) Glasscock, Colin Carter, and Clayton (Megan) Carter, and great grandchildren: Morgan and Jack Zuckerman and Rhyan Marie Glasscock. She also leaves cousins, several nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by two brothers, and a niece.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe United Methodist Church and/or the Missouri Girls Town and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -