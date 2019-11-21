|
Donna Dee (Heinz) Carter
Donna Dee (Heinz) Carter, age 90, a long-time resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bethesda Dilworth Skilled Nursing, St. Louis, Missouri, from complications of dementia.
Mrs. Carter was born January 25, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Leslie (Mullennix) Heinz, in Cameron, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School. On October 29, 1948, she married Jack R. Carter in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1991.
Mrs. Carter resided in Chillicothe for 52 years, and was a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church, Jolly Janes, the American Legion Auxiliary, Culture Club, PEO, the Missouri Women's Federation, and many other civic and social groups.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (David) La Russo, of St. Louis, Missouri, and a son, Daryel, (Kathy) Carter, of Overland Park, Kansas. She also leaves six grandchildren: Anthony La Russo, Amy (Jon) Zuckerman, Patrick Carter, Alison (Ryan) Glasscock, Colin Carter, and Clayton (Megan) Carter, and great grandchildren: Morgan and Jack Zuckerman and Rhyan Marie Glasscock. She also leaves cousins, several nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by two brothers, and a niece.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe United Methodist Church and/or the Missouri Girls Town and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 21, 2019