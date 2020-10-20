1/
Donna Johnston
Donna Faye Johnston, age 93, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the McMurry United Methodist Church, 25 Eugene Field Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64119, on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and/or McMurry United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
