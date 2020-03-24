|
|
Doris Nadine (Boyer) Bryant
Doris Nadine (Boyer) Bryant, age 88, a former resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Manor in Hamilton, Missouri.
She was born the daughter of Ora Elwood and Edith Lee (Beeler) Boyer on October 24, 1931 in rural Weatherby, Missouri. She graduated with honors from Coffey High school. She was united in marriage to Charles Franklin "Bill" Bryant on July 23, 1952 by Reverend Elmer Runge in Trenton, Missouri. Bill preceded her in death on October 20, 1979. After raising her children, Doris worked as a bookkeeper and small business manager. She worked full time until the age of 70.
Doris accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in October 1960 and was baptized at the First Baptist Church, Princeton, Missouri. She has attended Wells of Joy Church, south of Hamilton, Missouri since March 1977. She loved young people and worked with them in Sunday School and activities in her younger years. She enjoyed watching children progress, and their achievements. She also loved music and enjoyed singing gospel music.
Doris is survived by her granddaughter, Trixie Gentry of Chillicothe, Missouri; sister, Roberta Maddock of Maysville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Mary Lin Harding of Kansas City, Missouri; two nephews, Jerry Maddock of Kearney, Missouri and Ronnie Maddock of Gallatin, Missouri.
Doris and Bill had six children of which three died in infancy, Jack, Philip and Mina Lee, Marilyn, who passed away February 12, 1996, Grace, who passed away April 12, 2012, and John, who passed away December 6, 2016. Others preceding her in death were her parents, grandparents, aunt, Nina Pittsenbarger; and three nephews.
Private family graveside services were held at Wells of Joy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells of Joy Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 24, 2020