Dorothea Luzia (Doris) Hoch
Dorothea Luzia (Doris) Hoch passed away July 11, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo.
She is survived by her husband of 36 1/2 years, Kenneth Hock of the home; one daughter, Tina Shipp, Chillicothe; three granddaughters and one grandson, Len Gault; two great grandchildren; three step-children, Mark Hoch, Trenton, Mo., Linzie (Jeffery) Corpus Christi, Tx., Thomas Hoch, Indiana; four step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Brookfield, Mo., at 10 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Chillicothe News on July 15, 2019