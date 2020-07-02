1/
Dorothy Hinnen
Dorothy Louise Hinnen

Dorothy Louise Hinnen, age 85, a resident of Chula, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.

Dorothy was born the daughter of John Carlos and Francis Elizabeth (Hapes) Jordan on December 26, 1934, in Chula, Missouri. She was a 1952 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Harvey Hinnen on November 3, 1954, at the Chula Baptist Church, Chula, Missouri. Dorothy worked for the Chula Phone Company. She also worked for Lambert Glove Factory and also Midwest Glove Factory. Dorothy then worked for Chula Coop. She also worked for Chula Hy-Klas for many years. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Hinnen Trucking Company. She co-owned Hinnen Hauling and Construction with her husband, Lawrence. Dorothy served as a 4-H Leader. She was a member of the Rainbow Extension Club. Dorothy was a cake decorator.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Hinnen of the home; four sons, Larry Hinnen and wife Donna of Chula, Missouri, Fred Hinnen and wife Jeannie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Leslie Hinnen and wife Josie of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Dusty Jordan and wife Shannon of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Letha Graves and husband Duane of Chula, Missouri, and Linda Roberts and husband Joe of Chillicothe, Missouri; twenty grandchildren, Steve Graves, Beth Klein, Erin Graves, Amanda Howe, Brian Hinnen, Cady Hinnen, Anthony Hinnen, Patrick Perry, Jody Roberts, Matt Roberts, Gary Roberts, Jessica Latta, Monica Burton, Whitney Almond, Brittany Brookman, Stacy Foltz, Kacy Riggle, Clayton Riggle, Katie Worman, and Aaron Lucky; forty-nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Stith of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Fern Robbins and Dolly Jordan; one brother, Vernon Jordan; four sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 2, 2020.
