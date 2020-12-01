Dorothy Rae Carlson
Dorothy Rae Carlson, age 81, a resident of Dawn, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence.
Dorothy was born the daughter of Bernard and Julie (Guzman) Ebert on October 31, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Carlson on June 13, 1983, in Kingston, Missouri. He survives of the home. Dorothy worked as a clerk at Hy-Vee in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. Dorothy and Bob owned and operated Thistlehill Foxhounds in Dawn, Missouri, since 1983. She was a volunteer for Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary, Threads, and Grand River Multi-Purpose Center. She enjoyed horseback trail riding. Dorothy was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Mizzou Athletics. She was a member of the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Carlson of the home; two sons, Donald Blue and wife Erica of Chillicothe, Missouri, Douglas Blue and husband Ken Wheeler of Decatur, Georgia; one daughter, Dawn Hawaka and husband Jay of Jamesburg, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Ramie Ewing-Sanchez and husband Roberto of Jamesburg, New Jersey, Joshua Ewing and wife Sarah of Jamesburg, New Jersey, Brooks Macoubrie and wife Meagan of Chillicothe, Missouri, Clinton Macoubrie and wife Katie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Danny Carlson and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lisa Carlson of Chicago, Illinois; thirteen great grandchildren; six brothers, George M. Ebert and wife Kathy, Mark E. Ebert and wife Nancy, Michael C. Ebert and wife Connie, Roger M. Ebert and wife Chris, Phillip V. Ebert all of St. Charles, Missouri, and Bernie C. Ebert and wife Sandy of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Faye Ebert; and one daughter, Dana Macoubrie.
Cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.