|
|
|
Eddie Everett Martin
Eddie Everett Martin, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence.
Eddie was born the son of Willard E. and Marjorie E. (Nibarger) Martin on January 31, 1949, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked for the Tipton Prison for many years.
Survivors include four brothers, James L. Martin, David L. Martin, John W. Martin, and Joseph T. Martin and significant other Kim Mills, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; two nieces, Josie Martin and Shania Martin of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one great nephew, Dawson, of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Ann Bradley; two brothers, Billy Joe and Robert E. Martin; and one infant brother.
A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eddie Martin Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 29, 2020