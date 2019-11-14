|
Edna Ilene Bruce
Edna Ilene Bruce, age 72, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Souls Harbor Church of God, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Souls Harbor Church of God, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Meadville Cemetery, Meadville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edna Bruce Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 14, 2019