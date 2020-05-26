|
|
Enda Mae (Hull) Miller Eberting
Edna Mae (Hull) Miller Eberting, age 99, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Enda Mae was born the daughter of Gary Millard and Estella Jane (Ferry) Hull on August 8, 1920, in Clinton, Missouri. She was a 1937 graduate of Clinton High School. After high school, Edna Mae was offered a job with the Clinton Eye as a reporter. While working at the Clinton Eye, she met her future husband, Allen Miller. Enda Mae and Allen purchased the Ray County Herald in Richmond, Missouri, in 1951. After selling the newspaper, Edna Mae worked as a real estate agent. Allen preceded her in death on April 25, 1999. She was united in marriage to Robert Eberting on November 25, 2000, in Liberty, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2009.
Survivors include four sons, Gary Miller (Judy) Chillicothe, Missouri, Ron Miller of Kansas City, Missouri, Jerry Miller (Debbie) Atlanta, Georgia, and Rick Miller of Dallas, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Allen; second husband, Robert; one brother, Walter Hull; and grandson-in-law, Dwain Gleason.
A graveside service will be held at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, Missouri, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist Home of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 26, 2020