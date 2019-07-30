|
|
Edward "Sonny" Eugene Englert
Edward "Sonny" Eugene Englert, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born the son of Edward L. and Annetta Jean (Hochstatter) Englert on May 29, 1939 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Sonny was a 1957 graduate of Tina High School. He was united in marriage to Barbara Kay Van Dusen on August 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2004. He was then united in marriage to Anna Mae Boorn on July 10, 2009, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Sonny owned and operated EEE Heating and Cooling in Chillicothe all of his life. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the Chillicothe Knights Of Columbus Council 1084 3rd Degree.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Mae Boorn, of the home; three sons, Edward Leroy Englert of Chillicothe, Missouri, William Michael Englert and wife, Colleen of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Daniel Ray Englert of Chillicothe, Missouri; four brothers, Richard Terry Englert of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mark Englert and wife, Debbie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Greg Englert and wife, Sue of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Ted Englert and wife, Kathy of Overland Park, Kansas; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Englert, and grandson, Aaron Englert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 30, 2019