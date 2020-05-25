|
|
|
Edwin "Eddie" Vorbeck
Edwin "Eddie" Vorbeck age 92, a resident of Leavenworth, Kansas, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020, at his son's residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 25, 2020