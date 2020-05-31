Eileen Estelle Fowler
Eileen Estelle Fowler, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m., with a Parish Rosary to being at 6:00 p.m. and visitation to follow. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Eileen Estelle Fowler, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m., with a Parish Rosary to being at 6:00 p.m. and visitation to follow. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 31, 2020.