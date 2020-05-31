Eileen Estelle Fowler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Estelle Fowler

Eileen Estelle Fowler, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m., with a Parish Rosary to being at 6:00 p.m. and visitation to follow. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved