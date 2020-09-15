Eldora M. "Cherry" Reed



Eldora M. "Cherry" Reed, 96, died 8/20/2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. She had moved to Colorado in November 2018 to be closer to family.



Cherry is survived by three children; Diann Voos, Colorado Springs, CO; Karen Evers, Boise, ID; and Randy Evers, West Unity, OH. she had 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren in addition to multiple step grand and great-grandchildren. Three husbands preceded Cherry in death; Vernon H. Janzen, KS (1946); W. Vernon Evers, KS (1982); and Charles T. Reed, MO (2006).



Cherry was born in Midian, Ks, to Ora & Pauline Starbuck. She went to school in Chase, KS, then attended Brown Mackie Business College, Salina, KS. she raised her family in Hoisington, KS, until 1971. Over the next 47 years she lived in Boonville, MO; Chillicothe, MO; then Belton, MO, before moving to Colorado.



Most friends and family will remember Cherry as a smart, super-friendly, big-smiling redhead! She balanced raising her children with a lively social and church life as well as working as a Missouri realtor, Legal, and brokerage firm secretary. She thoroughly enjoyed playing a good game of bridge.



A memorial service and burial will be at a later date in Great Bend, Kansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store