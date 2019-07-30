Home

Elizabeth M. Daley Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Daley, 24, Alexander, ND, died July 23, 2019.

Elizabeth was born March 21, 1995.

Survivors: mother, Barb Daley; father, Duane (Amber) Daley; sister, Amber; niece, Gabby; boyfriend, Austin Brosious; paternal grandparents, Diann and C.R. Mantzey; paternal grandfather, J.R. Daley; many cousins.

Services: 10AM, Friday, August 2, 2019, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. visitation: 6-8PM, Thursday evening. Memorials to Poland-Thompson. Burial: Wamsley Cemetery. Online condolences: www.ploandthompson.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 30, 2019
