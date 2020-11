Elsie Lorrine (McCracken) Acree, 97, of Chillicothe passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Chillicothe.Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com Visitation will be held November 15, 2020 from 6: 00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.Funeral services will be held November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.