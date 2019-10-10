Home

Bram Funeral Home
208 East School Street
Hamilton, MO 64644
(816) 583-4423
Elsie Alene Bethards, 87, passed away on October 8, 2019, in Chillicothe, MO, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe. Elsie lived in Chillicothe since 1993, and previously lived south of Humphreys, MO.

Elsie was born on October 11, 1931, in Fuhrman, Iowa, to Charles Boyd and Bessie Bell (Walker) Hunter.She graduated from the Humphreys High School. On December 17, 1948, she married Doyle Bethards in Harrisonville, Arkansas.

She was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, and volunteered for over 20 years for the RSVP program in Chillicothe which included assisting with Bingo at Morningside Center and assisting at Dewey Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and raising and being around any kids.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter-Donna Sue Bethards, son-Clifford "Pete" Bethards, and daughter-in-law, Diane Bethards.

Survivors: Sons-Charles (Nancy) Behtards, Colleyville, TX; and Robert Bethards, Huntington Beach, CA; Daughter-Dorothy (Tom) Silvey, Hamilton, MO; Daughter-in-law-Janet Bethards, Chula, MO; Sister-in-law-Ruth Hunter, Sterling, CO; Brother-in-law-Gary Jones, Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, east of Chillicothe. Interment was at Haysville Cemetery, Laredo, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church or the Haysville Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Mo. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 10, 2019
