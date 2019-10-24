|
Emma Louise Treon
Emma Louise Treon, 78 years old, of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Putnam County Care Center in Unionville.
Emma was born October 23, 1940 in Braymer, Missouri to Ransom "Powell" and Nettie "Reve" (Lutz) Thompson. On August 11, 1957 she married Wilbert Treon, he preceded her in death. Also preceding her were her parents, and brothers, Clarence Thompson and Earl Thompson.
Emma is survived by: one son, Jeffrey Treon of Powersville, Missouri; one daughter, Michelle McConkey of Green city; grandchildren, Emmalee Oliver, Brittney VanGenderen, Bradley Taylor, and Brianna Taylor; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Martha Minnis of Utica; and several nieces and nephews including special niece Susan Thompson.
Emma like to sew and do crafts. She loved singing and dancing, going shopping and most loved spending time with her grandkids.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Powersville Cemetery in Powersville, Missouri. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 24, 2019