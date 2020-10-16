Erik Hurst

Erik Lee Hurst



Erik Lee Hurst born December 2, 1969 he grew up in Chillicothe, Missouri. He married his wife of twenty-three years, Theresa, on May 10, 1997. In 2000 the couple moved to Lawson where they raised their growing family. For the past twenty-seven years Erik provided for his family by serving on the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Troop A. He leaves the ranks as a Master Sergeant. Erik, always a mover and a shaker, started and (sometimes) finished many projects over the years, spending time building, repairing, and turning deals on cars, tractors, and whatever caught his eye. Working with his hands was only one of his multiple skills. when he wasn't changing the oil or dropping trees for firewood Erik was supporting his kids in whatever way he could: showing up to sports and recitals and always lending a supportive hand to proofread school work or just give advice. More than a Trooper, a jack-of-all trades or even a father and husband Erik found his identity as a Child of God and led his family through his faith. He lived his life to serve others and serve the Lord and was an example to his family and all who knew him of what it means to live sacrificially for the Lord. He returned Home to the Father on the morning of October 15th, 2020 in his home and will live forever in Glory!



Erik is survived in death by his wife Theresa, daughters Allison, Hannah, Elaina, and Elizabeth, and a son, Nicholas. His mother and step-father, Judith and Wayne Siefert, father Warren Hurst sister Tera Jones, and Uncle John Elliott as well as other extended family members.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather Carol Elliott, grandmother Betty Elliot, grandfather Stanley Hurst, and Uncle Gary Hurst.



Visitation will be held 4-7 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Lawson Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 10 am, Monday, October 19, 2020 also at the church followed by graveside at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be donated to the Lawson Baptist Church Building Fund.



