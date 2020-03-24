|
Erma Dean Applebury, 84, of Dawn, MO, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 surrounded by her family and in care of Three Rivers Hospice.
Erma was born on October 24, 1935 in Edinburg, MO, the daughter of Ross Columbus Caselman and Mildred Irene Graham Caselman, She attended Meadville Schools.
On September 17, 1953 she married James Harvey Applebury in Chillicothe, MO. He preceded her in death.
She owned Deluxe Coffee Service.
She was a member of Dawn Baptist Church and later attended Highview Baptist Church. Erma enjoyed embroidering pillowcases and crocheting and spoiling her grandchildren.
Erma is survived by four children, Debbie Roe (Denne) of Pleasant Valley, MO, Rodney
Applebury (Andee) of Macon, MO, Becky Meyers (Larry) of Wheeling MO, and Jay Applebury (Polly) of Chillicothe, MO; 8 grandchildren, Garrett Roe, Stephen Roe, Derek Applebury, Heather Alexander, Katie Maples, Trevor Meyers, Jeremiah Applebury and Samuel Applebury; 12 great grandchildren; seven siblings, Betty Moore, Darlene Albrecht, Dorothy Childs, Christine Fisher, Donnie Caselman, Linda Sayer and Richard Caselman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey; a son, Gregory Applebury; and siblings, Carolyn Swort, Junior Caselman and Jimmy Dale Caselman.
Due to State and Local mandates, there will be a private family service and burial. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Erma Applebury may be made to the YMCA backpack buddies and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64691. On line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com Family and friends may call at the Funeral Home Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 24, 2020