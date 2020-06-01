Evelyn Perry
Evelyn L. Perry

Evelyn L. Perry, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Evelyn was born the daughter of William and Francis (Bingham) Forsythe on August 21, 1932, in rural Bogard, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Avalon High School. She was united in marriage to Joe Ray Perry on May 12, 1951, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2013. Evelyn worked as a secretary for Farmers Home Administration in Chillicothe, Trenton, and Marshall for a total of 24 years. She also worked as a secretary for the University of Missouri Extension in Chillicothe prior to that. Evelyn was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of the Livingston County 4-H, serving as a leader. Evelyn was an avid dancer, gardener, and card player. She was an accomplished seamstress. Evelyn loved music, friends, and family get-togethers.

Survivors include one daughter, Louise Tate and husband Vince of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Melanie Figg and husband David of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Shawn Tate of Belton, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Cole Goad of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Derrick Tate of Belton, Missouri; one brother, Gene Forsythe of Sharpsville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and one son, Billy Ray Perry.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Center Activities Fund and/or St. Luke's Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 1, 2020.
