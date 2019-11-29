|
Fern Bower McClanahan
Fern Bower McClanahan, age 94, passed away November 23, 2019.
Fern was born July 30, 1925 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ed and Minnie Bower. She married Charles Butcher and he preceded her in death. She later married Earl McClanahan and he preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 6th, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo. Visitation will be at 11:00a.m. just prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by one son, David Butcher, one daughter, Karen Sapp, one brother and three sisters.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 29, 2019