Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
601 N Henry Clay Blvd
Ashland, MO 65010
(573) 657-1136
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern McClanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Bower McClanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Bower McClanahan Obituary
Fern Bower McClanahan

Fern Bower McClanahan, age 94, passed away November 23, 2019.

Fern was born July 30, 1925 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ed and Minnie Bower. She married Charles Butcher and he preceded her in death. She later married Earl McClanahan and he preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 6th, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo. Visitation will be at 11:00a.m. just prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by one son, David Butcher, one daughter, Karen Sapp, one brother and three sisters.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -