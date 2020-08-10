Florence Keith

Florence Mae Keith
Florence Mae Keith, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, received her angel wings on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, surrounded by family and loving staff.
Florence was born the daughter of George Raymond and Jennie Mae (Thompson) Bate on June 18, 1924, in Gopher, South Dakota, on Standing Rock Indian Reservation. She was united in marriage to S. Henry Keith on October 19, 1944, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2007. Florence had a strong faith, and didn't hesitate to share it with her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and always had open arms for all of them. She was always up for playing cards and board games, no matter how much Henry tried to cheat or get frustrated because he'd lose a game. She's left behind a legacy of unconditional love, patience, and forgiveness.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam Moody (Alan) of Oak Grove, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Julie Keith of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Jenn Cobongs and husband Bitrus, Kim Best and husband Jeff, Jodi Martin and husband Nathan, Jeremy Keith and wife Aja, and Brandon Hall and wife Dallas; seventeen great grandchildren, Zacheria, Kaylee, Tristan, Ella, Caleb, Lexi, Kelsi, Brody, Eden, Hannah, Judah, Josiah, Audrey, Ethan, Freya, Athena, and Amarah; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; one son, John Keith; two brothers, George "Shorty" and Russell Bate; and two sisters, "Mickey" Brown and Ruth McNally.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.