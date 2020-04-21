|
Floyd Gibson Jr.
Floyd Eugene Gibson Jr., 68, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home in Stet, MO.
He was born at home on January 24, 1952, to Floyd "Bumps" Sr. and Joan (Kilburn) Gibson. Floyd graduated from Stet High School in 1970. he married the love of his life, Anita Merriman, on March 22, 1975. together, they worked hard and set their roots at their current home place, where they raised five children. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Norborne, MO. Floyd was also known in several communities as a basketball referee where he recently received his 25 year plaque.
he was employed for several years at Heinold/IBP Hog Market in Stet, MO. after retiring, Floyd continued to raise hogs on his family farm. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, going to casinos, hanging out with his family, watching his grand kids play sports, and taking his grand kids to county fairs to show hogs.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Gibson, Sr.
he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anita, of the home; Children Travis Gibson, Norborne, Craig (Coley) Gibson, Carrollton, Lyndsey (Aaron) Hawkins, Norborne, Nathan (Malerie) Gibson, Norborne, and Noah (Kortnie) Gibson, Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Trevor Gibson, Gracelyn Gibson, Kenzie Hawkins, Trinity Gibson, Raylee Hawkins, Kobe Gibson, Kaine Gibson, Will Gibson, Skylare Gibson, and Ava Gibson; His mother, Joan Gibson of Chillicothe; Sisters; Diane Bonderer, Chillicothe, and Nancy (Oren) Baker, Sedalia.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar society or Operation Breakthrough. They can be left or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 Ease Main Street-P.O. box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with a public graveside service with inurnment to follow at 12:30 p.m. in Stet-Penniston Cemetry, west of Stet. Ceremonies entrusted to Thurman Funeral Home. Please remember to share your memories of Floyd with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 21, 2020