Forestina May Clary
Forestina May Clary, age 88, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Fellowship Worship Center, Cameron, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Fellowship Worship Center, Cameron, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cowgill, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cottage Grove Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 14, 2019