Francis "Butch" Vaughn Rardon
Francis "Butch" Vaughn Rardon, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Butch was born the son of Jerald and Masel (Shira) Rardon on April 29, 1949, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1968 graduate of Trenton High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until 1972. Butch was united in marriage to Brenda Albertson on April 25, 1976, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a mechanic for the Chillicothe R-II School District at the bus barn for many years. Butch enjoyed mud racing, restoring cars, watching drag racing, and keeping his yard immaculate. Butch loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Rardon of the home; one son, Blake Rardon and wife Amber of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Devon Spyers and husband John of Wentzville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Grayson Spyers and William Spyers of Wentzville, Missouri, and Presley Rardon and Thatcher Rardon of Chillicothe, Missouri; and two sisters, Sue Coon of Trenton, Missouri, and Bev Pelley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jerry Rardon and Les Rardon.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Litton Ag Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 6, 2019