Francis Gottlieb Stuempel
Francis Gottlieb Stuempel, age 85, a resident of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Mar. 12, 2020