Frank Joseph Ockenfels, Jr.
Frank Joseph Ockenfels, Jr., age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Columban Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.